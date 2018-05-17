Image copyright Facebook Image caption Fabian Kacica died as a result of a stab wound

Two teenagers have been charged with murdering a 19-year-old who was stabbed to death in an Essex seaside town.

Fabian Kacica, of Lornes Close, Southend, died after what police described as a "disturbance" near the library and university campus in the town at about 21:00 BST on Monday.

Michael Nyathi, 18, of Steeplefield, Leigh-on-Sea; and a 17-year-old boy from Shoeburyness; have been charged with his murder and attempted robbery.

They are due before magistrates later.

A 20-year-old man from Southend, arrested on suspicion of murder on Wednesday, remains in custody.

A post-mortem examination found Mr Kacica died as a result of a stab wound.