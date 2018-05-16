Image copyright Google Image caption A 65-year-old woman and a girl, 10, were hit by a black Mercedes A-Class in Coronation Avenue, East Tilbury

A man has been arrested after a woman was left in a critical condition and a child seriously hurt when they were struck by a car.

The woman, 65, and the girl, 10, were hit by a black Mercedes A-Class on Coronation Avenue, East Tilbury, Essex, at about 08:20 BST.

The car failed to stop and was later found abandoned on Mucking Wharf Road.

A 25-year-old man from Basildon was arrested soon afterwards and remains in custody.

The pair are being treated in hospital.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, drink-driving, driving while unfit through drink or drugs, failing to stop after an accident and driving without insurance.

Any witnesses have been asked to call Essex Police.