Image caption Flowers were left at the scene of the stabbing

Two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 19-year-old was stabbed to death in a street.

The man, named locally as Fabian Kacica, died after what police described as a "disturbance" in Southend at about 21:00 BST on Monday.

Paramedics were called to Farringdon Service Road, near the Central Library and university campus but Mr Kacica died at the scene.

The two arrested males, both from Essex, remain in police custody.

One of them is 18-years-old and from Leigh-on-Sea and the other is a 17-year-old boy from Shoeburyness.

Image caption Extra patrols are being carried out in Southend town centre

Det Ch Insp Daniel Stoten said: "Our inquiries are progressing and while we continue to keep an open mind as to the motive behind this attack, we are treating it as an isolated incident.

"There were a large number of people in the area at the time and we are keen to speak to anyone who has yet to come forward as they may have information, however small, that could assist with our investigation."

An area in front of The Forum currently remains closed while forensic examination work is carried out.

Police are asking witnesses and anyone in the area of The Forum between 20:00 BST and 21:00 BST or anyone with CCTV or dash cam footage to contact Essex Police.

Beverly Williams, chief executive of the company that runs Mr Kacica's former school, said: "We are extremely shocked and saddened to hear this tragic news about Fabian Kacica, who was a pupil at Cecil Jones until 2015.

"Our thoughts are with his family and friends."