Image copyright London Stansted Airport Image caption A "rogue" drone trial carried out at Southend Airport means the location of the operator can be identified

Successful trials to track and identify "rogue" drone users have been carried out by a UK airport.

London Southend Airport said drones were causing an increased safety risk with up to four sightings in London airspace a week.

The new surveillance technology means it is now possible to detect drones further away from airports.

A Southend Airport spokeswoman said it also "identifies exactly where the operator is located".

This meant there was a "possibility of them being apprehended, something which has previously been almost impossible," she said.

A series of drones were deployed near the airport in order to test how the equipment worked.

The equipment involved two airfield sensors which offer 360-degree coverage up to 4km (13,123 ft) in all weathers, 24 hours a day, feeding back information to a control station located at air traffic control.

The airport said the size and colour of most drones meant they were usually very difficult to spot.

If one was sighted near a critical part of an airport, such as a runway, then the only option was to completely stop operations.

"This most notably happened at Gatwick in July 2017, which led to delays for thousands of passengers and considerable costs to the airport," the spokeswoman said.

Damon Knight of London Southend Airport Air Traffic Services said : "We do not have any outstanding issues with 'rogue' drone operations at London Southend, but we have had some sightings near the airport.

He said "we recognise that there is a wider problem for the aviation industry" and that Southend was keen to help explore ways to ensure drone activity does not impact on airport safety.

The technology was developed by IPS and METIS Aerospace.

Ansar Ali, chairman of IPS, said: "We look forward to working with users, regulators and other stakeholders in further developing the system."

The Civil Aviation Authority has a code for safe and legal drone flying.

It says drones should steer clear of airports and airfields by a distance of at least 5km (16,404 ft) and should fly below 120m (400ft).

It also points out that it is a criminal offence for a drone to endanger the safety of an aircraft, with the operator facing up to five years in prison.