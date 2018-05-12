Image copyright Essex police Image caption Police want the drivers of these cars to contact them as they may have been witnesses to a woman being attacked

Police investigating a woman's death have released CCTV images of cars whose drivers they want to speak to.

Julie Hunt from Rainham, London, died following an assault near the A1306 Arterial Road in West Thurrock, Essex, on 20 April.

Officers said the drivers of four cars in the area around the time of the assault may have seen what happened.

A 31-year-old charged with murder is due back in court later this month.

The vehicles are a small black car, a small silver hatchback, a white hatchback and a gold people carrier.