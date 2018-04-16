Image copyright Nigel Futter Image caption Those injured were taken to hospitals in London and Essex

A man has been charged in connection with a crash in which five people were hit by a BMW in Essex.

Emergency crews were called to Furtherwick Road, Canvey Island, at about 16:15 BST on Saturday. The injured men were all in their 20s.

Max Maxwell, 18, from Canvey, has been charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving, aggravated vehicle taking and driving without insurance.

A boy, 17, was also arrested but released pending further inquiries.

The 17-year-old, also from Canvey, was bailed until 5 May after being questioned on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop after an accident, driving while unfit through drink or drugs, aggravated vehicle taking and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Mr Maxwell, of Small Gains Avenue, is due before Basildon Magistrates' Court later.

Police said none of those hurt suffered life-threatening injuries.