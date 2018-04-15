Image copyright Google Image caption Two teenagers were reportedly sprayed in the face and others standing nearby were also affected, police said

A number of people had to be treated by paramedics after an unknown substance was sprayed near them outside a takeaway.

Two teenagers were sprayed in the face during an argument with two men outside Essex Pizza in The Stow, Harlow, at about 19:30 BST on Saturday.

A number of other people standing nearby were affected, but no-one involved is believed to have sustained serious injury, Essex Police said.

Officers are appealing for witnesses.

One of the suspected offenders is described as white, aged between about 35 and 45 and of stocky build.

He had blond, wavy hair was about 5ft 8in tall (1.7m) and wore a green jacket.