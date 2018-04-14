Image copyright Chris Kidman Image caption Emergency services were called to Furtherwick Road, Canvey Island, just before 16:15 BST.

Five pedestrians have been seriously hurt after being hit by a car in Essex.

Emergency services were called to Furtherwick Road, Canvey Island, just before 16:15 BST.

Police said they responded to reports of a car "in collision with six pedestrians". Five people have been treated by paramedics.

One is in a critical condition and has been airlifted to hospital in London, while a second was airlifted with a potentially life-changing leg injury.

Essex Police said: "A section of the road is currently closed while officers and paramedics deal with the incident."

Image copyright Nigel Futter Image caption Casualities have been taken to hospitals in London and Essex

The East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust sent three air ambulances, four ambulances and a number of officers.

It said: "A casualty in a critical condition has been flown to a London hospital. A second casualty with a potentially life-changing leg injury has also been flown to a London hospital.

"One casualty has been taken to Basildon and Thurrock Hospital in a stable condition and two other casualties have been taken to Southend Hospital in a serious condition."