Image copyright Google Maps Image caption Police said the mother and he unborn child are doing well

A pregnant woman and her brother were victims of an "unprovoked" attack while they were out shopping.

The pair were walking in Chapel Street, Luton, on Wednesday when they were passed by two men, police said.

After one of the men pushed past the woman, words were exchanged and the siblings were the victims of a "nasty" assault at about 15:30 BST.

Police said the mother and her unborn child have been checked by a doctor and are doing well.

Investigating officer Daniel Young said: "This was a nasty attack on a family who were just shopping in Luton but ended their afternoon in hospital.

"If anyone was in the area at the time and saw the attack, please come forward to help us with our enquiries."