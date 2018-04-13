Image copyright Getty Images/Ash Hall Image caption Ash Hall competed in power lifting and wheelchair rugby at the 2017 Invictus Games in Canada

An Invictus Games athlete who lost both of his legs while serving with the Army in Afghanistan has had two specialised bicycles worth £3,000 each stolen.

Ash Hall had to have both his legs amputated after standing on a bomb while with the Royal Engineers in 2010.

Mr Hall, who won wheelchair rugby silver at the 2017 Invictus Games, had been building bikes for about a year in order to ride with friends.

He said he was "absolutely gutted" they were taken from his Colchester home.

Mr Hall was away when the bikes were taken last week.

"My brother was house-sitting when they were stolen on late Thursday [5 April], early Friday morning," the 27-year-old said.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Ash Hall (right) was part of the UK team that won silver at the 2017 Invictus Games

"They managed to back-drive the electric motor on the garage door, which was supposed to make my life easier, so it sort of backfired on me."

Mr Hall was modifying the bikes bit-by-bit after watching videos of paralysed mountain biker Martyn Ashton.

He had added each piece to the bikes individually and was saving up to add an electric motor kit.

Mr Hall, who also competed in power-lifting at the Invictus Games, said: "It's annoying the fact I'm back at square one. After a year's work I'm completely empty-handed.

"It's not only two bikes that have been robbed but it's also taken away the chance of riding with my mates."