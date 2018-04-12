Image copyright Lindsay Hoyle Image caption Natalie Lewis-Hoyle, 28, was found unconscious at her home in Beeches Road, Heybridge

There is not enough evidence to be sure the daughter of House of Commons Deputy Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle intended to die, a coroner has said.

Natalie Lewis-Hoyle, 28, was found unconscious at her home in Beeches Road, Heybridge, near Maldon, Essex, on 15 December.

The inquest in Chelmsford heard she was found by her mother, Maldon councillor Miriam Lewis, hanged in her room.

Essex coroner Caroline Beasley-Murray recorded an open conclusion.

A post-mortem examination gave the medical cause of death as compression of the neck consistent with hanging.

Ms Lewis said on Facebook at the time it was with "unbearable sadness" she had to announce the sudden death of her "beautiful, much-adored daughter".

Her father, who is a Labour MP for Chorley in Lancashire, said he was "truly devastated".