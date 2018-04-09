Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened in the Marsh Crescent/High Street area of Rowhedge

A woman has been sexually assaulted during a break-in at a flat.

Police said they were called shortly after 04:00 BST on Thursday to reports that a man had forced entry to the property in Rowhedge, near Colchester.

A woman, in her 40s, said she had been sexually assaulted. She is being supported by specialist officers.

Police said they believed nothing was taken during the incident. They want to speak to anyone with CCTV footage or who saw a man acting suspiciously.

The attack happened in the Marsh Crescent/High Street area.