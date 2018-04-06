Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Clockwise from top left - Alan Speed, David Speed, Jimmy Stevens and George Robinson

Four burglars were convicted after DNA was found on a discarded pasty in a stolen vehicle, police said.

The gang's haul from raids on homes and jewellery shops across Essex, Suffolk, Kent, Surrey and London in 2015 reached £200,000, Chelmsford Crown Court heard.

The four were jailed for between six and 10 years for conspiracy to burgle.

"DNA found on a half-eaten pasty, sausage roll packet and socks left in stolen vehicles linked the men to the crimes," Det Con Aimee Burton said.

The gang broke into homes, stole cars parked outside and used them to commit further burglaries.

David Speed, 29, of no fixed address, was jailed for 10 years after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit commercial burglaries and to disguise criminal property. He was also found guilty at a trial last month of conspiracy to burgle dwellings.

Alan Speed, 32, of no fixed address, was also jailed for 10 years having admitted conspiracy to commit commercial burglaries and he was found guilty of conspiracy to commit dwelling burglaries and to disguise criminal property.

George Robinson, 30, of Holland Road, Clacton, was jailed for seven years, having pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit commercial burglaries and having been found guilty of conspiracy to commit burglaries of dwellings.

Jimmy Stevens, 37, of no fixed address, was jailed for six years, having been found guilty of conspiracy to commit dwelling burglaries and conspiracy to commit commercial burglaries.

Chelmsford Crown Court heard how forensic evidence, CCTV and automatic number plate recognition had helped to identify them.

A fifth defendant was found not guilty of conspiracy to commit dwelling burglaries,