Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Allcie Houlder, 23, was caught in South America and extradited to face trial

An "extremely arrogant" man who fled to Venezuela after stabbing a teenager has been jailed for a minimum of 25 years for murder.

Allcie Houlder, 23, was found in the South American country's capital nine months after killing 19-year-old Nico Ramsay in Southend in February 2016.

Houlder denied the charge but was found guilty by a jury at Chelmsford Crown Court and jailed for life.

Two associates of Houlder had already been convicted of Mr Ramsay's murder.

Nathan Sylvester, of Perth Road, Plaistow, and Troy Lewis, of Odessa Road in east London, were jailed in October 2016, when Houlder, of Mantle Way, Stratford, was still at large.

Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Nathan Sylvester (left) and Troy Lewis were jailed in October 2016 for their part in the attack

During Houlder's trial, the court heard Mr Ramsay was chased and bundled to the ground by three men in Queens Road in a "planned attack".

He died in hospital four days later.

Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Nico Ramsay was found with a stab wound to the chest

Mr Ramsay's girlfriend Angelica Benton told the court CCTV images of the attack would "be imprinted in my memory until the day I am reunited with my baby".

Sentencing, Judge Charles Gratwick said it was a "brutal and vicious killing".

He said Houlder was a "callous, ruthless and extremely arrogant individual ready to unleash extreme violence with anyone who crosses your path".