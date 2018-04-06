Image copyright PC Turner/Essex Police Image caption Police were called to Crouch Street in Colchester

A 73-year-old man ploughed his Porsche through a wall and fence before nose-diving on to a footpath.

Essex Police was called to a pedestrian subway on Southway in Colchester after the smash at about 18:15 GMT. Neither the driver or anyone else was injured.

The driver of the Porsche 911 Targa 4S, which sell for about £100,000, has been reported for careless driving.

Sgt Colin Shead posted a photo on Twitter, prompting comments including: "wow I thought my parking was bad".

Another said: "Beats me why a 73-year-old is driving a car like that anyway."

Sgt Shead added the driver, from Colchester, would be offered a "fitness to drive" course and the DVLA notified.

Porsche 911 Targa 4S facts

Price: Just over £101,000

Top speed: 188mph (303km/h)

Acceleration: 0-62mph (0-100kmh) in 4.4 seconds

Source: Porsche.com

A 73 year old male has been reported for careless driving following this RTC in Crouch Street #Colchester earlier this evening. Thankfully neither the driver or anyone else was injured. The driver will be offered a Fitness to Drive course & the DVLA notified. Photos by PC Turner. pic.twitter.com/B1nZpDWsYW — Colin Shead 📱+ 🚘 = ❌ (@SgtColinShead) April 5, 2018