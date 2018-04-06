Man, 73, smashes Porsche 911 through wall in Colchester
A 73-year-old man ploughed his Porsche through a wall and fence before nose-diving on to a footpath.
Essex Police was called to a pedestrian subway on Southway in Colchester after the smash at about 18:15 GMT. Neither the driver or anyone else was injured.
The driver of the Porsche 911 Targa 4S, which sell for about £100,000, has been reported for careless driving.
Sgt Colin Shead posted a photo on Twitter, prompting comments including: "wow I thought my parking was bad".
Another said: "Beats me why a 73-year-old is driving a car like that anyway."
Sgt Shead added the driver, from Colchester, would be offered a "fitness to drive" course and the DVLA notified.
Porsche 911 Targa 4S facts
- Price: Just over £101,000
- Top speed: 188mph (303km/h)
- Acceleration: 0-62mph (0-100kmh) in 4.4 seconds
Source: Porsche.com