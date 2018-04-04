Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Allcie Houlder, 23, was caught in South America and extradited to face trial

A man who was caught in South America nine months after he killed a teenager in a "planned attack" has been convicted of murder.

Nico Ramsay, 19, died in February 2016, four days after he was stabbed in the chest in Southend.

Allcie Houlder, 23, was arrested in the Venezuelan capital of Caracas in November 2016 but denied the charge.

A jury at Chelmsford Crown Court found him guilty of murdering Mr Ramsey in a dispute over drugs.

The court heard the teenager was chased and bundled to the ground in by three men in Queens Road in a "planned attack".

Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Nico Ramsay was found with a stab wound to the chest

CCTV footage showed two men punching and kicking the victim as he lay on the ground and Houlder, of Mantle Way, Stratford, stabbing him twice in the chest.

Prosecutor Jason Bartfeld QC said the men were involved in the same drug network but had fallen out.

At the time of an appeal to help trace Houlder, police believed he left the UK and took a ferry from Dover to France days after the attack.

A European arrest warrant was issued but following intelligence he was tracked down to Venezuala.

Houlder was arrested in Caracas on 2 November 2016 and returned to the UK after a 10-month extradition process.

After the trial Det Ch Insp Danny Stoten said the killer had gone to great lengths to evade justice.

"The jury saw this for what it was, three men cowardly attacking the unarmed victim and taking his life.

"Houlder brutally stabbed the victim twice and left him to die," he added.

He will be sentenced on Friday.