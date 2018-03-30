Image copyright Joanna Image caption Stansted Airport said fire had broken out in a shuttle bus outside the terminal

Stansted Airport has evacuated parts of its terminal after a fire in a bus outside the building.

The airport in Essex tweeted at 16:40 BST that due to a fire on a car park shuttle bus, the terminal forecourt and parts of the terminal building were being evacuated.

"We are investigating this as a matter of urgency and will provide an update shortly," it said.

Essex Fire Service said four fire crews had been sent to the scene.

Julia Buckley, who was at the airport, tweeted the BBC to say: "In arrivals. Saw thick smoke as plane was landing. Can't see anything from here. Can smell smoke though. But atmosphere is calm."

At 17:12, the airport tweeted: "The fire has since been put out and we're working on returning to normal operations. More updates to follow."

