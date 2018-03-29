Image caption Kevin Dowley was suspended by Essex Police after his arrest in December 2016

A police crime scene investigator has denied sexually assaulting two women in the course of his work.

At Basildon Magistrates' Court, Kevin Dowley, 61, indicated not guilty pleas to two counts of sexually assaulting a woman aged 16 or over.

He has worked for Essex Police since 2013, after leaving the Metropolitan Police.

Mr Dowley, of Burgess Avenue, Stanford-Le-Hope, Essex, was bailed to appear at Basildon Crown Court on 26 April.

The alleged assaults are said to have happened between July and August 2016.