Sexual assault charge for Essex Police investigator
- 28 March 2018
A police crime scene investigator has been charged over allegations of sexual assault while he was working.
Kevin Dowley, 61, is accused of two sexual assaults relating to "conduct while undertaking his work" in July and August 2016.
Mr Dowley, of Stanford-le-Hope, who has worked for Essex Police since 2013, will appear at Basildon Magistrates Court on Thursday.
He was suspended from the force after his arrest in September 2016.