A woman from Essex has denied killing a seven-month-old baby.

Shalina Kukkundoor Padmanabha, 31, of Epping New Road, Buckhurst Hill, pleaded not guilty to one count of murder and one count of child cruelty.

In August, emergency services found the child with broken bones when they were called to a property in Buckhurst Hill.

The defendant, appearing at Chelmsford Crown Court, was released on conditional bail.

She is due to stand trial in July.