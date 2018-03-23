Image caption A section of the road and an alleyway near Dessons Court was cordoned off

Two men and a teenage boy have been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with a fatal stabbing in an Essex street.

A 28-year-old man was found in Queen Elizabeth Drive, Corringham, Essex at about 19:40 GMT on Wednesday.

He was treated by paramedics for stab wounds to the leg and chest but died at the scene, police said.

The two men, aged 21 and 24, and the 16-year-old were arrested on Thursday night.

The 21-year-old man and the teenager were arrested at Nursery Road in Stanford-le-Hope.

The 24-year-old man from Basildon was also arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and failing to stop at a road traffic accident.

All three remain in police custody for questioning.

Police are now appealing for information about a black BMW 318 with the registration SM07 XJA, which had damage to its front offside bumper and wing.

They believe the car was in the areas of Corringham and Basildon between 18:30 and 21:00 on the day of the incident.

Det Ch Insp Daniel Stoten, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said earlier: "From our initial inquiries, it appears to be a targeted attack on the victim and we are keeping an open mind as to the motive."