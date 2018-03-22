Corringham murder probe after man found stabbed in street
- 22 March 2018
Police have started a murder investigation after a man was found stabbed in the street.
The victim was found injured in Queen Elizabeth Drive, Corringham in Essex at about 19:40 GMT on Wednesday.
He had suffered multiple stab wounds and died at the scene.
A section of the road and an alleyway near Dessons Court has been cordoned off and police want to hear from anyone who saw what happened or has CCTV footage.