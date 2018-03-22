Essex

Corringham murder probe after man found stabbed in street

  • 22 March 2018
Queen Elizabeth Drive, Corringham
Image caption A section of the road and an alleyway near Dessons Court has been cordoned off

Police have started a murder investigation after a man was found stabbed in the street.

The victim was found injured in Queen Elizabeth Drive, Corringham in Essex at about 19:40 GMT on Wednesday.

He had suffered multiple stab wounds and died at the scene.

A section of the road and an alleyway near Dessons Court has been cordoned off and police want to hear from anyone who saw what happened or has CCTV footage.
Image caption The victim was found injured in Queen Elizabeth Drive

