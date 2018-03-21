Image copyright Google Image caption Princess Alexandra Hospital in Harlow still 'requires improvement' but was rated good in some areas

An Essex hospital has emerged from special measures despite recently recording some of the worst A&E waiting times in the country.

Princess Alexandra in Harlow has moved from an "inadequate" rating to "requires improvement" by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) over the course of 18 months.

Inspectors looked at six core areas during a visit in December.

A hospital spokesman said the new rating reflected "positive changes".

The hospital, which has 2,846 full-time staff, was originally placed in special measures in June 2016 after it was rated "inadequate" overall.

Its new grading comes three months after figures from NHS England revealed that only 67.3% of A&E patients were seen within four hours in December - one of the worst recorded in the country. The NHS target is 95%.

Following the inspection on 5 to 7 December, the specific rating for emergency services was upgraded from "inadequate" to "requires improvement".

Children's services, medical care and surgical services also still "require improvement", with critical care and end-of-life care both rated "good".

However, inspectors noted some "outstanding practice" in children's services, citing nurse-led discharges in the neo-natal unit.

A disposal and recycling system for medication in the critical care unit, which saved the hospital £1,200 in a month, was also praised.

'Not getting it right'

Prof Ted Baker, CQC's chief inspector of hospitals, said "dedicated staff" had demonstrated "significant improvement".

"This trust has to ensure it continues and consolidates this work and makes further changes so that people receive the care they should be able to expect," he said.

Chief executive of The Princess Alexandra Hospital NHS Trust, Lance McCarthy, said: "At the moment we're not getting it right for all of our patients all of the time, and we are not going to be satisfied until we do.

"Our ambition is to transform Princess Alexandra Hospital into an 'outstanding' trust."