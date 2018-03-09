Image copyright Essex Police Image caption John Pordage was shot dead at a petrol station in Chelmsford on 5 August

A 16-year-old boy, cleared of murdering a man at a petrol station but found guilty of other offences, will not have to spend any more time in detention.

John Pordage, 34, was shot at a BP garage in Chelmsford in August.

The teenager, who cannot be named, was given eight months detention for perverting the course of justice and handling stolen goods on 2 March.

A 12-month youth rehabilitation order has been imposed instead of custody and he has been banned from the city.

The judge at Chelmsford Crown Court, His Honour Charles Gratwicke, told him the time he spent on remand had now been taken into consideration.

The teenager has also been ordered not to visit Chelmsford for three months.

Essex Police are still searching for Bradley Blundell, 18, from Chelmsford, who they want to question about the shooting.