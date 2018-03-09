Image copyright Google Image caption The officers denied the charges at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court

Two police officers who were part of a child abuse investigation team have pleaded not guilty to misconduct.

Det Con Sharon Patterson and ex-Det Con Lee Pollard face three charges - falsifying charging decisions, forging a complainant's signature and destroying exhibits.

The officers entered their pleas at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court.

The charges followed a police watchdog investigation into Essex Police's alleged failings in child abuse cases.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct examined 55 child abuse cases investigated by the force's child abuse investigation team between 2011 and 2014.

The pair were released on bail to reappear at Chelmsford Crown Court in April.