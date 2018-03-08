Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Daniel Boakye and Zakaria Lahrar will be sentenced for the murder of Daniel Adger at a later date

A "coward" has been convicted of murdering another man with a machete as he sat in a chair.

Zakaria Lahrar and Daniel Boakye entered a property in South Ockendon, Essex, on 21 August, where Boakye attacked Daniel Adger, 34, said police.

Mr Adger died after sustaining injuries to his body and head. Lahrar, 20, of no fixed abode, was found guilty of murder by a jury at Basildon Crown Court.

Boakye, 30, of Western Green, Dagenham, had previously admitted murder.

Both will be sentenced at a later date.

Lee Dowman, 51, of Lytton Road, Grays, Essex, and Connal Cocker-Dawkins, 20, of Denmark Street, London, were both acquitted of murder.

Image caption Daniel Adger was found injured at a property in Eden Green in South Ockendon on 21 August

Police said Boakye and Lahrar "conspired to attack Mr Adger and worked together before, during, and after the attack".

Mr Adger ran outside after the attack at about 13:00 BST while calling for help, but Boakye continued to attack him, according to police.

Passers-by came to his aid but he later died of his injuries in hospital.

Det Ch Insp Daniel Stoten, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: "Mr Adger was brutally attacked in the street by Boakye, a coward who armed himself with a machete and who inflicted the several terrible wounds that led to Mr Adger's death.

"He then sauntered away and left him dying at the roadside."

As well as admitting murder, Boakye also previously admitted two counts of being concerned in supply of class A drugs.

Mr Dowman also had a count of conspiracy to murder quashed after the Crown elected to proceed on the substantive charge of murder.

Charges of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs against Lahrar and Mr Dowman were dismissed before the trial.

Cocker-Dawkins was, however, sentenced to three years in a young offender institution after he admitted two charges of being concerning in the supply of class A drugs.