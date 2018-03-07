Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Lamarr Chambers was arrested in Harlow in January

The case against a suspected drug dealer who refused to use the toilet after allegedly swallowing substances has been dismissed.

Lamarr Chambers, 24, of Villa Road in Brixton, had been arrested during a police chase in Essex, on 17 January.

Essex Police said it had released him following 47 days in custody after getting medical and legal advice.

The Crown Prosecution Service said it discontinued drug charges against him because of "insufficient evidence".

Charges relating to driving matters, following his arrest in Harlow, were dropped "in the public interest", prosecutors told Chelmsford Magistrates' Court.

'Nothing passed'

After he was released from custody, Mr Chambers was taken to hospital and is understood to have since been treated, Essex Police said.

The force said that while he was being held, he was routinely supplied with food and water and received medical visits every day.

Despite this, nothing was passed by Mr Chambers, who also routinely declined medical treatment and the opportunity to visit hospital, it said.

Deputy Chief Constable BJ Harrington said: "Where detainees are suspected of ingesting or concealing drugs inside their body, we must balance overseeing their welfare and ensuring that all evidence is captured to ensure the best possible chance of prosecution.

"We will... not shy away from talking about the unpleasant truths that go hand in hand with the drug dealing lifestyle, from the violence often perpetrated by those involved to the expectation on dealers to 'plug' drugs to avoid capture."

Reporting restrictions placed on the case at an earlier hearing were lifted.