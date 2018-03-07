Image copyright Paul Wood Image caption Firefighters were called to the blaze at eight industrial units just before 05:00 GMT on Tuesday

A blaze which destroyed a fireplace shop's stock started accidentally, fire investigators have said.

About 40 firefighters spent more than three hours putting out the fire at industrial units in Cartersfield Road, Waltham Abbey, Essex, on Tuesday.

Essex Fire and Rescue Service said six of the units were significantly damaged in the "intense" blaze.

The service said its investigation found the cause to be accidental, but gave no more details.

The owner of Harteley Stoves, who did not want to be named, told the BBC on Tuesday his stock had been ruined after the blaze spread from a neighbouring unit.

Water, electricity and gas supplies were switched off to all eight units, housed in a former factory building, during the fire.

Two of the units suffered smoke damage, the fire service said.