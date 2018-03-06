Image copyright Paul Wood Image caption Fire broke out at the industrial unit at about 05:00 GMT

About 40 firefighters are tackling a blaze on an industrial estate.

Fire broke out at the site in Cartersfield Road in Waltham Abbey, Essex, shortly before 05:00 GMT.

Half of the single-story building is currently alight.

Essex Fire and Rescue Service has requested help from water, electricity and gas companies to cut off supplies to the building and people living nearby have been warned to keep windows and doors closed.

Nine fire crews are at the scene, using an aerial ladder platform to allow them to spray water from a height on to the unit which houses two companies.

The fire service was unable to say whether anyone was in the building at the time.