Image copyright RSPCA Image caption The fox's escape plan turned out to be not-so-fantastic

A frightened fox trying to escape from a would-be rescuer ran off and promptly became wedged in a trellis fence.

The young animal had apparently fallen off a wall and became trapped in an enclosed courtyard garden in Essex.

Concerned it was stuck there and would freeze to death, the RSPCA was called.

But as plans were made to catch it, the fox scaled the 7ft (2m) wall and got its head firmly stuck in the trellis. "Luckily I was able to free him and he ran off," inspector Karl Marston said.

"The outdoor space [in the courtyard] was surrounded by 7ft walls with 2ft of trellis on top so it may well have been tricky for him to have escaped on his own - especially because of the snowy and icy conditions," Mr Marston said.

"It was extremely cold and the fox was quite young so would have been vulnerable if he was left stuck there, exposed to the elements."

However, the fox decided it could escape without the RSPCA's help - until it then became properly stuck.

"He scampered off and clambered up one of the walls but ran straight into the trellis, getting his head wedged," Mr Marston added.

The fox was freed from the Loughton garden on Thursday without injury.