Essex

Lawford car workshop fire believed to be accidental

  • 4 March 2018

A fire that completely destroyed four vehicle workshops started accidentally, fire service investigators have said.

The blaze broke out in the early hours of Saturday at a remote location in Lawford near Manningtree.

It took 30 firefighters four hours to bring it under control and two houses were evacuated as a precaution against spreading flames.

Investigators believe the fire may have started due to a faulty electrical unit.

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites