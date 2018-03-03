Four car workshop buildings have been destroyed by a fire in Essex.

Eight fire engines were called to the blaze at a remote site on Harwich Road in Lawford, near Manningtree, just before 01:00 GMT.

More than 30 firefighters took four hours to bring the fire under control.

Two houses were evacuated and residents were looked after by staff from the local authority, Essex Fire and Rescue said.

"Four buildings involved in the fire... used as car repair workshops were well alight.

"By 03:10 GMT firefighters had managed to isolate the electricity supply and surround the buildings completely.

"At 05:16 GMT crews reported that the fire was under control and almost completely extinguished," a spokesman added.

Two fire engines remain at the scene and in investigation into the fire's cause is under way.