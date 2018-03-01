Image copyright Essex Police Image caption The caiman was among several exotic animals found by police

A man has been charged after a 4ft-long spectacled caiman was found by police during a drugs investigation.

The reptile was discovered along with 16 live snakes, among them cobras, copperheads and pythons at a home in Westcliff, Essex, in January.

Lee Thompson, 36, from Basildon, has been charged with drug and animal-related offences including breaching a ban on keeping a dangerous wild animal.

He is due to appear at Basildon Magistrates' Court on 6 April.

Mr Thompson, of Napier Close, has been charged with: