Drugs and violence are "virtually unknown" at a secure unit for armed forces personnel, a report has said.

The Military Corrective Training Centre in Colchester, Essex, was inspected by HM Inspectorate of Prisons.

The report said it was "refreshing" to inspect a training centre "where the culture is incredibly positive".

It did criticise the lack of post-release supervision for higher-risk or sex offenders but said this was beyond the centre's control.

The centre, nicknamed "The Glasshouse", can hold up to 332 servicemen and women from the Royal Navy, Army and Royal Air Force.

In practice it rarely exceeds 180 detainees, most of whom have breached military rules rather than criminal law, and usually holds about 50 inmates.

The chief inspector of prisons, Peter Clarke, said: "It was refreshing for HM Inspectorate of Prisons to inspect a training centre where drugs and violence were virtually unknown and where the culture is incredibly positive, forward-looking and not at all punitive."

He added the "vast majority" of recommendations made in its last inspection in 2014 had been "fully implemented".

In February, he told MPs reviewing the appalling conditions at Liverpool Prison that too many prisons failed to take inspection reports seriously.

The report into the training centre flagged one "potentially serious deficiency".

It said "the few offenders being released into the community who presented a high risk of harm to others were being released without proper supervision or risk-management".

This was due to an anomaly, which meant the military was not included in arrangements that applied to non-military offenders on release, the report said.