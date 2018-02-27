Essex A120 crash involves 17 vehicles in snowy conditions
- 27 February 2018
A crash involving 17 vehicles in snowy conditions has forced the closure of part of a major route in Essex.
The collision on the A120 left one person injured and was one of 39 crashes dealt with by police in just a few hours.
One lane was shut on the eastbound dual carriageway, between Colchester and Elmstead Market, at about 10:00 GMT, Essex Police said.
Officers said a number of cars were damaged in the collision.
One lane currently closed eastbound following 17 vehicle collision, #A120 between #Colchester & Elmstead Market.— Essex Police (@EssexPoliceUK) February 27, 2018
We're on scene dealing.
Remember that weather conditions are challenging - be informed, careful, vigilant and prepared’ before setting out on the roads today. https://t.co/h0F5IpCyvm
More snow updates from across the BBC East region on our live page
The A120 fully reopened at lunchtime.
UPDATE: The #A120 eastbound between #Colchester & #Elmstead Market has now been reopened.— Essex Police (@EssexPoliceUK) February 27, 2018
Remember that weather conditions are challenging - be informed, careful, vigilant and prepared’ before setting out on the roads today.
