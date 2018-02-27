Essex

Essex A120 crash involves 17 vehicles in snowy conditions

  • 27 February 2018
Lorry on A120 embankment in the snow Image copyright Essex Police
Image caption The nearside lane of the A120's eastbound carriageway was shut to allow recovery of vehicles

A crash involving 17 vehicles in snowy conditions has forced the closure of part of a major route in Essex.

The collision on the A120 left one person injured and was one of 39 crashes dealt with by police in just a few hours.

One lane was shut on the eastbound dual carriageway, between Colchester and Elmstead Market, at about 10:00 GMT, Essex Police said.

Officers said a number of cars were damaged in the collision.

More snow updates from across the BBC East region on our live page

The A120 fully reopened at lunchtime.

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites