Image copyright Essex Police Image caption The nearside lane of the A120's eastbound carriageway was shut to allow recovery of vehicles

A crash involving 17 vehicles in snowy conditions has forced the closure of part of a major route in Essex.

The collision on the A120 left one person injured and was one of 39 crashes dealt with by police in just a few hours.

One lane was shut on the eastbound dual carriageway, between Colchester and Elmstead Market, at about 10:00 GMT, Essex Police said.

Officers said a number of cars were damaged in the collision.

The A120 fully reopened at lunchtime.