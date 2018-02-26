Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Dean Jose's family said he had an "incredible zest for life"

A man accused of killing a father-of-two has admitted manslaughter on what would have been the first day of his trial for murder.

Nathan Turner fought with Dean Jose at Murphy's Sports Bar, Brentwood, and delivered a fatal kick to his head when they spilled outside.

Mr Jose, 47, died five days later, on 2 September last year.

Turner, 24, of Brentwood, had his guilty plea to manslaughter accepted by prosecutors at Basildon Crown Court.

The Jose family also accepted the plea.

'Gratuitous kick'

Mr Jose, of King's Lynn, Norfolk, described as having a "zest for life", was staying with his wife at a Premier Inn, next to the sports bar.

The court was shown CCTV in which Mr Jose could be seen starting the fight with Turner, which followed a "needless" argument with a group of girls.

Turner got the "upper hand" as the fight spilled into the road and delivered a jumping punch, as well as kicking or kneeing him, the court heard.

He then gave a fatal kick to the head when Mr Jose was on the ground, in the road.

Prosecutor Andrew Jackson said the final kick from Turner was "wholly unnecessary" and "gratuitous".

The defendant is due to be sentenced on 9 March.

Following the hearing, Det Insp Stuart Truss said: "Mr Jose's death was completely needless.

"He had enjoyed an evening out with his wife and neither of them could ever have dreamed it would end so violently tragically over a pointless argument."