Image copyright Wayne Smith Image caption Crews took more than four hours to extinguish the flames at the wine bar in Halstead

Thirty firefighters have tackled a blaze in a wine bar in Essex which is believed to have started accidentally.

The fire started on the first floor of Whispers Wine Bar building in High Street, Halstead, just after 11:00 GMT.

Due to its age and wooden structure the flames spread through the building to the roof, the fire service said.

Crews fought the blaze from the outside of the building and from the flat roof at the back of the building by removing roof tiles to reach hot spots.

The flames took four hours to extinguish and crews remained on site checking for further hot spots until early evening.

Image copyright Essex County Fire and Rescue Image caption Firefighters tackled the flames in the roof by removing tiles to reach hot spots

Image copyright Essex County Fire and Rescue Image caption The fire service said it was treating the fire as accidental

Incident Commander Craig McLellan said: "The initial crews got the fire under control and stopped the fire spreading to several other businesses and properties.

"The incident has been made more complicated because of the age and make-up of the building and roof area."

One property had smoke damage, water has penetrated the wine bar's ground floor and the first floor is severely affected by flames while the roof has been destroyed.

The fire appears to have started in the kitchen and is being treated as accidental by the fire service.

The High Street will remain closed and two fire engines will stay at the incident until the scene is completely cooled and safe, the fire service said.