Image caption The inquest into the death of Shagun Chandra-Prasad opened and adjourned

A seven-month-old baby girl died after suffering a head injury, an inquest has heard.

The hearing in Chelmsford was told the baby, who cannot be named for legal reasons, died on 15 August 2017.

She was taken to Whipps Cross Hospital, Leytonstone, where she died on arrival.

Shalina Kukkundoor Padmanabha, 31, has been charged with murder and neglect of a child in connection with the death. She is due to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on 12 March.

The inquest was adjourned for a date to be fixed.