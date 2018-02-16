A woman has been charged with murdering a seven-month-old baby girl who died last year.

Officers were called to an address in Buckhurst Hill in Essex at about 03:00 BST on 15 August 2017. A baby was taken to hospital but later died.

Tests showed the child had sustained multiple fractures.

Shalina Kukkundoor Padmanabha, 31, of Epping New Road, Buckhurst Hill, has been charged with murder as well as neglect.

She will appear before magistrates in Chelmsford later.

A man and a woman were arrested on 21 August last year in connection with the incident.

The man has since been released without charge.