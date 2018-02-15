Rayleigh house fire kills man
A man has died after a house fire in Essex on Wednesday night.
Three fire crews were sent to the semi-detached property on Ferndale Road, Rayleigh, at about 18:30 after a call from a neighbour.
Essex Fire and Rescue Service said the fire had spread to most of the open-plan ground floor, but was completely extinguished by 19:26.
A ventilation fan was used to clear a "large amount of smoke" and an investigation into the cause has begun.