WW2 bomb discovery on Essex industrial estate

  • 13 February 2018
Oliver Close, Grays Image copyright Google
Image caption Police were called to Oliver Close, Grays, at 08:55 GMT

An unexploded World War Two bomb has been discovered on an industrial site in Essex.

It was found in Oliver Close, Grays, at about 08.55 GMT and police closed the Queen Elizabeth II Bridge as a result.

The bridge has reopened but Essex Police said it may shut again when a specialist team from the Ministry of Defence disposes of the bomb.

Police said it was not the same unexploded bomb that was found near London City Airport.

