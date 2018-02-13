Image caption The officers were stabbed in Springfield Road on a Friday night

A woman has denied wounding with intent to cause GBH, after two police officers were stabbed.

The officers were responding to reports of concern for someone's welfare in Springfield Road, Chelmsford, at about 23:00 GMT on 1 December.

One officer, who was stabbed in the leg, is recovering, while the other had treatment for a hand injury.

Humaira Faheem Akhtar, 50, of Chelmsford, entered her pleas at the city's crown court.