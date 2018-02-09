Image copyright Essex Police Image caption John Pordage was shot dead at a petrol station in Chelmsford on 5 August

A 16-year-old boy has been found not guilty of murdering a man at a petrol station in Essex.

Electrician John Pordage, 34, died in a shooting at a BP garage in Chelmsford last August.

A jury at Chelmsford Crown Court cleared the boy, who cannot be named because of his age, of murder by a majority decision.

A second defendant, Saul Stanley, 18, of no fixed address, was convicted of four counts of possessing firearms.

Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Saul Stanley (left) is awaiting sentence, while Bradley Blundell (right) is being sought by police

There were gasps in the courtroom as the jury returned its verdict on the younger defendant, who previously admitted perverting the course of justice and handling stolen goods.

Stanley was also found guilty of perverting the course of justice, but not guilty of two further possession of firearms charges.

Police are still searching for a third teenager, 18-year-old Bradley Blundell.

During the four-week trial, the 16-year-old boy said the shot which killed Mr Pordage was fired by Mr Blundell.

Image caption The shooting took place at a BP garage on Baddow Road

During the trial, the court heard Mr Pordage had been at the petrol station with a friend buying fizzy drinks in the early hours of Saturday, 5 August, following a night out.

The prosecution told the four-week trial that a group of five teenagers, including girls, had been in a Ford Fiesta at the garage and comments were exchanged between them, Mr Pordage and another man.

Mr Pordage made flirtatious comments to the girls and compared one of the males, possibly Mr Blundell, to the Milkybar Kid, the court heard.

Mr Pordage was shot in the heart and another bullet missed him.

Sentencing of Stanley and the 16-year-old will take place next month.