Image copyright Alex Dowsett Image caption A Katusha Canyon Speedmax bike was taken in a burglary at the home of Essex cyclist Alex Dowsett

A British cycling champion has appealed for help after a "one-of-a-kind" bike was stolen from his home by burglars.

Five-time British time trial champion Alex Dowsett, 28, posted details of the bike and the burglary on Twitter, saying it had left him and his partner "extremely rattled".

The Katusha Canyon Speedmax is "likely the only one of its kind in the country", said Dowsett from Chelmsford.

The tweet has been shared more than 2,400 times.

Dowsett said the burglary "wasn't an opportunity steal" and instead someone had "planned and executed a burglary... specifically while I was away".

Essex Police has been contacted for a statement.