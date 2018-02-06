Essex

Margaret Sims death: Woman heard ‘howling’ in 999 call

  • 6 February 2018
Chelmsford Crown Court
Image caption Chelmsford Crown Court heard the victim, 70-year-old Margaret Sims, had Alzheimer's and was staying with her family at the time of her death

A panicked 999 recording has been played to jurors in the trial of a woman accused of murdering her mother.

The 999 call to the ambulance service by Keeley Barnard, 52, from Hopkins Mead in Chelmsford recorded a woman howling in the background.

Mrs Barnard denies strangling 70-year-old Margaret Sims, who had Alzheimer's, telling emergency services her mother had suffocated herself with a pillow.

Prosecutors claim she murdered her mother in "rage and frustration".

The jury at Chelmsford Crown Court heard the pair had been sharing a sofa bed during a family gathering at a home in Stanford-le-Hope last August.

Paramedic Tobias Langley told the court he attended the callout.

"I noticed bruising to her [Mrs Sims'] head and a pillow that appeared to have some blood stains," he said.

The trial continues.

