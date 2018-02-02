Image copyright Google Image caption The victim, John Comer, 46, was found by officers at 05:15 GMT on 1 December in Barker Close, Lawford

A man has appeared in court and denied murder following a fatal stabbing in Essex at the end of last year.

John Comer, 46, was found with fatal injuries to his chest and stomach in Barker Close, Lawford, near Manningtree, on 1 December and later died in hospital.

Patrick Chandler, 44, of no fixed address, faces one count of murder.

He entered a not-guilty plea during a hearing at Chelmsford Crown Court and will face trial in May.