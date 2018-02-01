Image caption The attack happened inside Baylee's Launderette in Grays

Two more men have been arrested in connection with the death of a man who was killed n a launderette.

Paul Robertson, 39, from Milton Keynes, was found with multiple injuries inside Baylee's Launderette in Southend Road, Grays, Essex, on 4 December.

The men, aged 24 and 36 and both from Watford, have been detained on suspicion of aggravated burglary.

A 39-year-old man from Grays, arrested on suspicion of murder at the scene, has been released under investigation.

Two other men have already been charged in connection with the incident.

Michael Williams, 35, of Old Farm Park, Milton Keynes, and Joseph Pearl, 28, of Charter Place, Watford were charged with conspiracy to rob and pleaded not guilty at Basildon Crown Court in January.

The pair are due to stand trial in June.