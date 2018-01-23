Image copyright Google Image caption The boy was stabbed in Osborne Street, Colchester

Two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder over the stabbing of a 17-year-old boy in Essex.

The males, aged 17 and 18, from Colchester, were arrested after the boy was stabbed in the chest and arm on Osborne Street in the town on Saturday.

The 17-year-old remains in custody while the 18-year-old has been released on police bail until 16 February.

Essex Police are still looking for Tate Heeney, 17, and Ben Goodspeed, 18, in connection with the incident.

The boy who was stabbed remained in a stable condition in hospital after what police believe was a targeted attack.