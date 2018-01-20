Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Teenagers Tate Heeney (left) and Ben Goodspeed are wanted in connection with a stabbing

Two teenagers are wanted by police after a 17-year-old boy was stabbed.

Essex Police said officers wanted to speak to Tate Heeney, 17, and Ben Goodspeed, 18, in connection with an attempted murder in Colchester, Essex.

A spokesperson for the force said the incident happened in Osborne Street at about 00:30 GMT.

The teenage victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, but is was now in a non-critical condition.

Police said it is believed it was a targeted attack.