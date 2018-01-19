Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Lloyd Deacon was jailed for nine years for manslaughter

A man who kicked a 51-year-old in the head in a clothes shop, causing fatal brain damage, has been jailed for nine years for manslaughter.

Lloyd Deacon, 28, attacked Gary Bassett "in a moment of anger" at a Primark store in Basildon last July, with such force he knocked him unconscious.

A post-mortem examination found Mr Bassett died two days later from a ruptured blood vessel in his brain.

Deacon, of Parsons Field, Dedham, was sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court.

Mr Bassett was in the Market Pavement store with his friend on the evening of Friday 28 July, 2017.

Deacon, who had spoken to the pair in the town earlier, approached and got into a disagreement with Mr Bassett.

Despite initially walking away, he returned in an aggressive mood, the court heard.

Deacon kicked Mr Bassett to the side of the head, knocking him out, and he was taken to Basildon Hospital where he died two days later.

A post-mortem examination found his injuries were consistent with a person being kicked to the head.

After sentencing, DCI Stephen Jennings said: "This has been a devastating and extremely difficult time for Mr Bassett's loved-ones.

"This case serves as a stark reminder that any act of violence can have the most tragic of consequences.

"Deacon could have left the argument and walked away. Instead he now faces a significant number of years behind bars."